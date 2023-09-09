Here’s Something Past Its Expiration Date: the Expiration Date Itself

It’s hard to determine exactly how much of that waste owes to labels, but probably more than most people think. ReFED, a nonprofit that works to reduce food waste, has used data from kitchen diaries to estimate annual U.S. food waste because of labeling concerns as nearly 7 billion pounds. There’s reason to think this is an undercount. In a grotesquely amusing study, households that such diaries reported tossing 8.7 pounds of food a week, usually saying it was inedible or spoiled. Then researchers literally dug through their trash, and determined that 68% of the food was probably edible. Consumers might not even realize that they’re junking perfectly good food not because it’s bad, but because they’re putting too much faith in expiration dates.

