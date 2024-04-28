He’s 25 and full of jokes. Can he troll his way to the top of the fashion world?

Trevor Gorji has jokes.
Over the past several years, through his puckish clothing brand Fugazi, Gorji, 25, has made a Jordan-lookalike sneaker that swapped the Swoosh for a revolver. He’s made shirts with “Willful Infringement" embroidered along the back in reference to trademark lawsuits and made sherpa hoodies with wrong-looking zig-zaggy zippers.
Every single article of clothing in Gorji’s collection seems to include some kind of joke or comment on something, anything. Penny loafers are designed with coins that bear his own face. A T-shirt that reads “LVMH & Kering & OTB & Richemont & Fugazi" thrusts his own infinitesimal company alongside four of the largest luxury conglomerates in the world.
In recent years, major companies (see: Crocs, Balenciaga) have trotted out shoes and clothes full of in-jokes targeting either the wearer, onlookers or both. But these mammoth well-known entities are trading on the notion that it’s novel for a multimillion-dollar apparel company to behave like a junior Mad Magazine writer. Gorji, on the other hand, doesn’t have a built-in audience. He’s trying to court that audience through his stunty clothes. Some people fake it until they make it; Gorji has been trolling until he makes it.
Now, half a decade in, Gorji, like Adam Sandler acting in a drama for the first time, is pivoting toward a more earnest fashion business—one with wit, yes, but also more wearability. In December, he staged his first fashion show in New York and this week, he’s opening his first permanent store-slash-coffee-shop on New York’s Lower East Side.
“I want to be up there with the brands that are worn, that are constantly spoken about, that are in the conversation of being good," said Gorji in February, standing in a still-under-construction shop in lower Manhattan. He and his team of six have relocated from Los Angeles to New York to run the shop, which he framed as his “way of growing up."
“Born off of the internet"
Gorji was weaned on the skateboarding magazine Thrasher, not Vogue. “I always was into brands before I knew about fashion," said Gorji, who grew up in Los Angeles and later Sarasota, Fla. At 13, he started his first clothing brand, Paradox Supply Company, shilling basic five-panel hats and T-shirts out of a duffel bag at his local skate park.
On Paradox’s YouTube page, which is still up, you can find a 2014 clip of a lanky Gorji and his friends skateboarding to promote some new shirts. “They are available exclusively at Payne Skatepark so get them before they all run out," the caption reads. “That was my first intro into hype and scarcity," Gorji said.
As a teenager he spent hours on YouTube, studying tutorials on how to manufacture clothes. They led him to Alibaba, the mammoth online marketplace, where he was able to connect with factories in China willing to make him 50 or so hats.
That’s not to say the clothes were good. “It was a lot of trial and error," Gorji said. Sizes might have been wonky, and the stitching might have been off. But who cared? He was a kid having fun.
The microscopic brand didn’t make Gorji a teenage millionaire, but an essay about running the company did help him get into the University of Southern California, where he studied business. He graduated in 2021, finishing courses online during the pandemic.
Through college, Gorji worked as an intern at Silver League, a designer clothing resale business in Los Angeles. He continued to bootstrap hammy clothing ventures, including the groany and very short-lived North Korea Skate Team, which Gorji (who is white) now considers a gag that went too far.
The brand, however, gave Gorji his first taste of making what he described as real, planned out manufacturing. With his time in college ticking by, Gorji applied everything he learned about production to launching Fugazi with the “One in the Chamber" sneaker when he was still a junior.
“I was like, how can I get people to pay attention?" Gorji said about how he arrived at starting with the gun-themed Jordan rip-off. He picked the name Fugazi because it meant fake, a head-on acknowledgment that what Gorji was doing was effectively high-level bootlegging.
He is not actually a gun owner, and Gorji said he has not been sued by any companies he’s referenced. He refused to disclose any financial information about Fugazi.
Early on, Gorji would promote Fugazi in Facebook groups dedicated to buying and selling clothes from streetwear stalwarts Supreme. “I’d post my lookbook and be like what do you guys think?" said Gorji, who added that this guerrilla marketing frequently annoyed members of these groups.
Gorji had familiarity with this clothing coterie, because he was also a longtime flipper, who used earnings from reselling shoes and tees online to start Fugazi. (Gorji said that his parents, who live in Florida, didn’t put any money into his brand.) To this day, it amuses him when people call Fugazi an L.A. brand. It was, he said, “born off of the internet."
Growing up
Gorji’s design process would likely send a fashion school professor into a fit. His sketches are rudimentary and the closest thing he has to a professional system is a text checklist on his phone called “Fugazi stuff." It is hundreds of ideas long.
The bulk of its newest products are riffs on workwear—$218 hooded denim jackets and $134 cargo pants. “I like American classics and I try to put my own little spin on them," he said. His latest runway show in particular included some genuinely handsome creations, including a $140 cable-knit sweater, a gimmick-free, two-tone varsity jacket and a pair of $80 studded leather belts that could have easily come from Ralph Lauren. (Most of Fugazi’s production is in China.)
“I just really appreciate his perspective and point of view," said Lawrence Schlossman, 37, the co-host of Throwing Fits, a popular men’s fashion podcast. Schlossman owns several Fugazi pieces and described Gorji as a design prodigy. “If he makes a joke, it’s funny; if he’s making serious cut-and-sew, it’s good and it’s wearable."
To customers closer to his age, Gorji is an inspiration. “It’s not like I’m looking up to a Jeff Bezos, who’s a billionaire. I’m looking up to a guy who’s a couple years older than me and he just started making a brand," said Kamden Reames, 23, a manager at a sneaker resale shop in Irvine, Calif., who owns several pairs of shoes and jeans from Fugazi.
Gorji shrugs off praise. He thinks his brand could, maybe even should, be much bigger than it is. When other brands get opportunities, he often thinks, “What am I doing wrong?" he said. Gorji copped to getting jealous when he peeks at blogs and magazines and sees other brands of a similar age and scale getting attention. Gorji would like to be the sort of brand that Vans would court for a collaboration. Gorji said he wonders if “Fugazi’s too taboo because of the little jokes?"
Last year, Gorji considered hiring a PR firm—a standard move for many growing fashion brands—but switched gears when he saw how expensive it was going to be. He instead spent his savings on a Los Angeles pop-up. The store was a success, giving Gorji the confidence to open in New York.
Fugazi’s ultimate aim is to be judged not on gags, but on quality. Looking around his unfinished store last month, Gorji imagined an unfamiliar customer coming in and saying “That’s a nice jacket. I want that jacket." Laughter, after all, is fleeting. But a good coat? That could last forever. Or at least until Gorji turns 30.