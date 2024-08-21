The people getting new knees and hips in their 40s

These procedures are largely elective, and surgeons caution they still shouldn’t be considered preventive. They carry risks including infection, dislocation or joint instability. Doctors generally agree that surgery makes sense when the pain is chronic and limiting, affecting everyday decisions. For example, if you notice yourself looking for an elevator for one flight of stairs, or you decide against a vacation plan for fear of pain, it may be time.Before surgeons can recommend the surgery—often a requirement of insurance coverage—patients need to show they attempted other possible solutions, such as physical therapy, weight loss and cortisone injections.