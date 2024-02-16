Hollywood’s Favorite Samurai Reimagines ‘Shogun’

For Sanada, the effect the miniseries had in introducing Japanese history to America was more significant than the show itself. He and his collaborators spent the last five years on a new version that would rebalance the story’s East-meets-West theme, immerse viewers in the Sengoku period of 1600 and do justice to the complex narrative of the novel. Sanada brought his copy to the interview, a paperback Japanese translation bristling with his colorful bookmarks.