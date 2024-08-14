Hospitals’ new push: Treating patients in their homes
Melanie Evans , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST
SummaryInstitutions say it is safe and opens hospital beds, but policymakers fear it’s too pricey and lacks strict standards
In a suburb just outside Boston, Herbert Irvine sat in his recliner on a July morning as he got a visit from paramedic Elizabeth Kinch. She wasn’t there responding to a 911 call, but instead to provide at-home care.
