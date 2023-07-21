How a front-line city became Ukraine’s romantic capital

The source need not be too concerned. A conversation with the sex workers later reveals that they see themselves as integral parts of the war effort. “We are here to lift our wonderful boys’ spirits," says Natalie, a blonde in her mid-20s. “They are defending us, and we want to help them in any way we can." Natalie says her collective works 24/7, through air raids, and has even done outcalls to positions nearer the front lines. Before Kramatorsk the women were based in Mykolaiv, another front-line city in southern Ukraine, but they moved when they heard that their regular customers deployed to Bakhmut: “We knew that many of them wouldn’t return alive, and we wanted to be near them." The women say they frequently hear about clients who have been killed or severely injured.

