How an FBI sting stopped a Russian smuggler but not his Hong Kong supply route
Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 02 Jan 2025, 04:33 PM IST
SummaryThe case showed how difficult it is to stanch the flow of equipment to Russia through China, which the U.S. accuses of helping Moscow sustain the military production it needs to continue the war.
HONG KONG—It took the promise of access to contraband, an FBI front company and help from Fiji, but they got their man: U.S. investigators, in a tricky sting operation, picked off a supplier of parts Moscow needs for its war in Ukraine.
