How Aubrey Plaza eye-rolled her way to Hollywood stardom
Erich Schwartzel , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 27 Aug 2024, 08:54 PM IST
SummaryShe won over audiences as the queen of deadpan drollery. Now the actress is shedding her quirky-sidekick image for something far deeper.
AUBREY PLAZA had already been cast in one role by Francis Ford Coppola when he asked her to take on another. Standing in an Atlanta gymnasium in late 2022 with the actors in Megalopolis, Coppola’s long-gestating meditation on empires, dreams and cynics, Plaza received her direction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less