How Aubrey Plaza eye-rolled her way to Hollywood stardom

Megalopolis and Agatha All Along were shot in proximity to each other, close enough to see one set from the other. In 24 hours Plaza might go from playing Wow Platinum, Machiavellian cable-news anchor, to playing Rio Vidal, comic-book warrior witch. The schedule offered a traversing of an old Hollywood and a new one. While rehearsing for Megalopolis, Coppola had an Elvis impersonator show up unannounced to lunch one day and serenade the group, so Plaza had to figure out how exactly Wow Platinum would respond to an Elvis impersonator interrupting her as she munched on deli meats. The set of Agatha All Along couldn’t compete with such stories. Plaza recalled huge, expensive monitors and Trader Joe’s snacks.