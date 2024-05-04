How Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting became a hotspot for romantic mergers

This weekend, thousands of investing aficionados will descend on Omaha to hear Warren Buffett hold forth on business and life. If they are lucky, they might catch a passionate shareholder proposal.

In something of a closely held secret, the famed Berkshire Hathaway annual gathering has a romantic history.

While getting engaged at a fancy restaurant or scenic overlook is nice, a select group of couples across the U.S. can trace their big moment back to the well-known weekend confab in Nebraska.

“Believe it or not, Omaha doesn’t have too many claims to fame. Warren was one of them," says Nebraska native Michael Dentlinger, on why he asked Rachel Gogan to marry him at a past Berkshire weekend.

Buffett has dubbed the gathering “Woodstock for Capitalists," and it is more than a chance to hear from the legendary investor and attend to corporate formalities.

Planning to propose at the Omaha event? It helps that Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store is conveniently nearby. In fact, on Friday, attendees can sip cocktails at a shareholder-only shopping night at Borsheims, followed by a picnic dinner and more shopping Saturday evening at the company’s Nebraska Furniture Mart. Some visitors will stick around to lace up their sneakers for Sunday’s “Invest in Yourself" 5K.

Buffett himself has been known to man the counter at Borsheims, inspiring ring purchases.

“It was sort of this magical, once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," recalls Adam Wright, a financial adviser who bought an engagement ring and wedding band from Buffett during a past annual meeting weekend. He says Buffett calculated the final price in his head.

The plot

Buffett has been the wingman on proposals, including once for his grandnephew Alex Rozek, who wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Mimi Krueger, at the 2009 shareholder meeting.

“Just ask how we’re going to get the economy back on track," Rozek recalls Buffett advising him.

When the day arrived, Rozek and Krueger were in the audience when Buffett said there was time for one more question. Rozek delivered his line.

“I was sitting there with my head in my hands trying to disappear," she recalls. “I was like, oh my God…what is he doing?"

Buffett replied that “household formations" would help—and asked if that gave Rozek any ideas.

“I think so," Rozek said. “Mimi, you’re my best friend. Would you be my wife?"

The crowd applauded as she took in what had happened, and gave a resounding, ‘Yes.’

Eric LeFante and Carrie Fischer met at Rider University in New Yersey and bonded over their shared interest in business.

Later, he encouraged her to read Buffett’s shareholders’ letters. (She would eventually buy him a compilation of them as a birthday gift.)

He hatched a plan: He had heard about Buffett’s stints at the Borsheims jewelry counter.

“Your idol, how cool would it be to buy this ring from him?" LeFante recalls thinking. “But I wanted Carrie to experience that with me."

In a video of the proposal, Buffett shook the couple’s hands and examined a necklace LeFante was pretending to buy. Then Buffett reached into his pocket and pulled out a box.

“This might be something more interesting," he said. “Let’s take a look."

“Oh, my God," Fischer said, when she saw the ring. “Wow."

He knelt and asked her to marry him. She said yes, and Buffett poured the champagne. The couple wore lanyards with their credentials for the shareholder meeting.

Now Carrie LeFante, she remembers something of a divide in reactions to their story.

“My financial friends knew exactly who Warren Buffett was—my other friends who are not really in the financial world were just like, who is this old guy who’s giving you this ring?"

Nonetheless, she loved it: “I couldn’t have asked for a better engagement."

Interoffice mail

Omaha native Dentlinger had read about LeFante’s engagement in the Omaha World-Herald, and enlisted Buffett’s help for his own proposal.

Dentlinger had an advantage: He worked for National Indemnity, a Berkshire insurance company. He composed a letter and sent it to headquarters.

Buffett was willing. A day after the annual meeting, Dentlinger and Gogan arrived at Borsheims. They were ushered into a small room.

Buffett greeted them and asked how long they had been together.

“Two years is about time something happens," Buffett said, and lifted a small box into view.

Dentlinger, more nervous about Buffett’s presence than her response, knelt and popped the question. “I was just star-struck," he recalls.

“I did think, wow, Michael pulled this off," Rachel Dentlinger says. “And it got all the way up to Warren Buffett."

The Dentlingers plan to attend Friday’s Borsheims event to reminisce and enjoy a parents’ night out—they now have two young children at home.

Write to Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com