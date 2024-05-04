How Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting became a hotspot for romantic mergers
SummaryWarren Buffett has sold engagement rings and been wingman on marriage proposals for couples who come to the Omaha gathering
This weekend, thousands of investing aficionados will descend on Omaha to hear Warren Buffett hold forth on business and life. If they are lucky, they might catch a passionate shareholder proposal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more