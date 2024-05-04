How Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting became a hotspot for romantic mergers

Planning to propose at the Omaha event? It helps that Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store is conveniently nearby. In fact, on Friday, attendees can sip cocktails at a shareholder-only shopping night at Borsheims, followed by a picnic dinner and more shopping Saturday evening at the company’s Nebraska Furniture Mart. Some visitors will stick around to lace up their sneakers for Sunday’s “Invest in Yourself" 5K.