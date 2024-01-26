How Bosses Can Stop the ‘Meeting After the Meeting’

3. Publicly thank those who raise unpopular ideas in meetings and don’t dismiss their thinking out of hand, even if you very much disagree with it. Try to understand what’s smart about the idea by asking questions such as: “How will this solve the problem? How will it benefit the company?" Encouraging this kind of discussion often leads to better ideas. When a leader at a healthcare services provider was charged with streamlining offerings at more than 300 medical clinics, some team members strongly advocated for eliminating mental-health services. Others, including the leader, adamantly disagreed. But instead of rejecting the idea outright, the leader agreed to take a closer look at the mental-health offering. In the end, the team decided to keep the offering but uncovered ways to reduce some of the expenses associated with it.