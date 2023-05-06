How Fashion Got So Crazy: A Brief History of Dressing for ‘Likes’

IN SEPTEMBER of 2009, Laurel Pantin, then 24, was late to a show during New York fashion week. “I’d been out the night before at the Alexander Wang party," said Ms. Pantin, now a 37-year-old consultant and stylist in Los Angeles. In a hurry, she’d opened her closet, thrown on anything within grabbing reach—a Forever 21 mini dress, a men’s button-down shirt, flat sandals—and ran out the door. “I looked up, and a man was taking my photograph," she recalled with a laugh. The man was Scott Schuman, the photographer who ran the Sartorialist, a famed street-style blog. When his site posted Ms. Pantin’s photo, she was flooded with messages from friends and acquaintances—many of whom had no connection to fashion at all. “I was shocked," she said. “I was like, ‘Is everyone obsessed with street-style websites?’"