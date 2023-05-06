How Fashion Got So Crazy: A Brief History of Dressing for ‘Likes’

“When I set up my blog, Jack & Jill, in 2005. I was living vicariously through Japanese street-style magazines and my boss—the owner of a boutique in Toronto— let me go to Paris fashion week one season to trend-scout and take street-style photos. I waited outside the Tuileries and the Louvre, where a lot of the big shows were, and I saw these people—models like Freja Beha and Raquel Zimmermann, editors like Carine Roitfeld—who were superheroes to me. I knew I had to figure out how to do it for the rest of my life. I think I really got my groove when I stopped over-analyzing every photo, and asking every person what they were wearing. Instead, I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to treat this as if I’m in nature photographing wildlife. I’m going to be super quiet and photograph what’s happening around me.’ That was 2008, and that’s when I got my first big ad campaign." Find his photos on TommyTon.com.