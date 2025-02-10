How good is Scrabble’s GOAT? He wins in languages he can’t speak.
Natasha Dangoor , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:38 PM IST
SummaryWith an encyclopedic memory, Nigel Richards conquered the game in English before moving on to French and Spanish. Just don’t ask him what all the words mean.
Nigel Richards is the reigning world champion of Scrabble in Spanish. Just don’t ask him to order a coffee in Madrid. The 57-year-old New Zealander doesn’t speak a lick of Spanish.
