How ‘healing’ crystals are painful to mine
Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST
SummaryA global celebrity-driven craze for quartz has caused a rush to dig in backyards and hillsides in rural South Africa.
Boekenhouthoek, South Africa: Crouched in the mouth of a hand-dug tunnel here, Linki Mugidi chisels the walls in search of a crystal used by Western wellness practitioners and of the sort promoted by celebrities who say they believe quartz has special healing properties.
