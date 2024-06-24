How ‘healing’ crystals are painful to mine

Mugidi moved to Boekenhouthoek just over a year ago, hoping to make a living from finding crystals that underlie this town, the only place where cactus quartz has been discovered. She earns an average of about $4 a day digging for cactus quartz, also known as spirit quartz or fairy quartz, though that depends on how much of the mineral she finds. She digs for around 10 to 12 hours a day and takes just one Sunday off each month.