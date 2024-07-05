How I hacked my life by saying yes to everything
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM IST
SummaryDo you always feel like going to that early-morning group swim or work happy hour? Of course not—but try doing it anyway.
There’s a good chance you are not as fulfilled as you could be. This is probably because you’re making too many decisions with your short-term interests in mind. I know this from having successfully pulled myself out of a rut. Not long ago, I prized the immediate comfort of my couch over pretty much anything else. Did I want to go to a work happy hour? No. Did I want to commit to being somewhere at a specific time? No, of course not. I might agree to dinner out, but by 9 p.m. I’d better be back in my living room watching “Vanderpump Rules." All 10 seasons, consecutively.
