How I hacked my life by saying yes to everything

My own tendency to decline most invitations got jolted by several run-ins with a former boyfriend. We’d first met not long after his marriage had ended, and we broke up when I sensed he was still working through his divorce. In our months apart, I’d come to appreciate just how well suited we were for each other. But just as I was thinking we might try again, he was moving on and becoming his best self. He’d hired a personal trainer, joined a basketball team and thrown himself into work. He was so busy it often took him ages to respond to my texts. I was outraged—mostly at myself for not being similarly occupied. I felt suddenly ready to be busy, too. With a newfound urgency, I began saying yes to every invitation I received.