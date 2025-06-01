How much coffee is too much?

But these are not the only risks associated with drinking coffee. Many lace their cup with additives like milk, sugar, cream and syrup, chronic overconsumption of which can also have negative impacts on the body. Though the amount included in coffee is unlikely to be harmful on its own, sugar and syrup can predispose people to metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes, for example, while whole milk and cream raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart attack. To maximise the chance of feeling any potential benefits, don’t overdo the cups and take it as black—and as bitter—as you like.

© 2025, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com