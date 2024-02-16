How Russia Recruits Soldiers From Cuba to Fight in Ukraine
José de Córdoba ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 16 Feb 2024, 12:46 PM IST
SummaryCubans enlist in the Russian army attracted by high salaries, as the Communist island’s state-controlled economy crumbles.
On a blazing hot day in November, Raibel Palacio and three neighborhood friends boarded a flight at Cuba’s Varadero beach resort, taking selfies and chattering in excitement. They had a job offer that promised a way out of the island’s misery.
