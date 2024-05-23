How soda, chocolate and chewing gum are funding war in Sudan
Alexandra Wexler , Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 May 2024, 07:16 PM IST
- A powerful militia and the country’s military both profit from trade in gum arabic, a common ingredient
Once a week, Muhamed Jaber drives down a bumpy road to the Sudanese city of El Obeid, the back of his truck heaving with bags full of amber-colored chunks of gum arabic, a little-known ingredient in chocolate, soda, chewing gum and other consumer goods.
