How the signature cocktail of ‘Sex and the City’ got sexier than ever

To Lama, the misting of orange flower water ties all the other citrus elements together. “We have this triple sec with the citrus note, and we have the bitterness of the cranberry. What is going to make that bridge?" he said. “With a lot of Cosmos, you tend to lose the nose because the lime overpowers it. I wanted to change that." (He’s not alone. A Cosmo made with orange flower water has arrived on the menu at Ty Bar in the newly reopened Four Seasons Hotel New York on E. 57th Street.)