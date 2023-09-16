How Thinking About Work at Night Can Make You a Worse Leader in the Morning
A study suggests that taking a break in your off hours makes you a better manager
Could thinking about work during off hours be counterproductive for managers?
A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially for managers new to the job. The researchers found that when managers stop thinking about work in the evening, they are less likely to feel depleted the following day. That, in turn, helps them see themselves as a leader and act the part.
The study surveyed 73 managers each workday morning for two weeks, gauging, in part, whether they had been able to detach themselves from thoughts about work the night before. Managers were asked, for example, how much they agreed with such statements as: “Last night after work, I found it easy to unwind from work" or “Last night after work, I felt tense when thinking about work-related issues."
The survey also asked the managers how much they agreed with such statements as, “I feel drained right now" or “My mind feels unfocused right now." The study characterized such thoughts as feelings of “depletion."
The study concluded that about 5% of the daily fluctuations in managers’ responses could be explained by whether the managers were able to detach from work the night before or if they spent the evening ruminating about work, says Remy Jennings, an assistant professor at Florida State University’s College of Business and one of the paper’s co-authors.
“To some, 5% might seem small," Jennings says, “but if we think of all the things that could affect how much energy a leader has in the morning (how well they slept, what they ate, their stress level, etc.), we believe that explaining 5% of the day-to-day differences is actually rather significant."
“Managers have a tendency to make themselves always available, even responding to colleagues outside of working hours," Jennings continues. “But our research suggests that it is very important to take time to disconnect." The authors controlled for variables like sleep that could also likely affect managers’ level of depletion, Jennings says.
The authors found that when managers feel less depleted, they are more likely to see themselves as leaders, agreeing with statements like: “Right now, I feel like I possess the characteristics of a leader" or “Right now, it is important to my sense of self that others see me as a leader." About 4% of the daily fluctuation in how managers answered these types of leadership questions could be attributed to their level of depletion, says Jennings.
For each manager surveyed, one person reporting to that manager was also surveyed. These employees were asked, among other questions, if their manager effectively communicated goals, rethought procedures, displayed enthusiasm and was heard or listened to that day. Again, the authors found that about 4% of the daily fluctuations in how subordinates answered these questions could be attributed to the manager’s level of depletion.
Detaching from work seemed to be even more important for new managers. The authors found that new managers who tended to ruminate about work the night before were less likely to display certain leadership qualities, like showing enthusiasm.
“Managers should create boundaries between work and home early in their career," says Jennings, who adds, “It can really set them up for success."
Lisa Ward is a writer in Vermont. She can be reached at reports@wsj.com.