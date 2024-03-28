How to get over your fear of flying
Many people are afraid when they get on a plane, and the Alaska Airlines door-plug blowout hasn’t helped. The good news: They have several options to deal with it.
Choosing the most anxiety-producing thing about modern air travel can be, well, anxiety-producing. For some, it is the crowded, confined space of the plane cabin. For others, it is the sensation of turbulence, or intrusive thoughts about the plane crashing—not helped by incessant coverage of incidents like the recent Alaska Airlines door-plug blowout.