How Ukraine is using AI to fight Russia
The Economist 7 min read 09 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Summary
- From target hunting to catching sanctions-busters, its war is increasingly high-tech
In the run-up to Ukraine’s rocket attacks on the Antonovsky Bridge, a vital road crossing from the occupied city of Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, security officials carefully studied a series of special reports. It was the summer of 2022 and Russia was relying heavily on the bridge to resupply its troops west of the Dnipro. The reports contained research into two things: would destroying the bridge lead the Russian soldiers, or their families back home, to panic? And, more importantly, how could Ukraine’s government maximise the blow to morale by creating “a particular information environment"?
