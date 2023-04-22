How Ukraine is using fake tanks and guns to confuse the Russians

Tanks, field artillery, mortars, machine guns; almost any piece of military equipment can be replicated in inflatable form. The Russians, supposed masters of maskirovka, the art of military disguise and trickery, have hot air balloon factories producing inflatables including fighter planes that can be parked in rows to look like busy airbases. There are some issues recreating spindly parts of equipment that stick out, like antennae on radar systems. The Inflatech engineer explains that “for example, a tank cannon is too long and the pressure is not so high, so we have to use some aluminum tubes as supports." Demand is rising; Inflatech has seen its orders increase by 30% since the start of the war in Ukraine.