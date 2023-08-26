How We Age—and How Scientists Are Working to Turn Back the Clock
SummaryResearchers are exploring various ways to target these hallmarks, including through cellular reprogramming, eliminating senescent cells, and manipulating nutrient-sensing pathways. While the hallmarks have helped shape the field of aging research, they do not fully explain why these changes occur.
Scientists obsessed with aging are sketching a road map of how our bodies change as we grow old in the hopes that it will lead to treatments that could help us live longer, healthier lives. They call this road map the “hallmarks of aging"—a set of biological features and mechanisms linked to our inexorable march toward death. Over the past decade, the hallmarks have helped guide the development of drugs that clear away cells that have stopped dividing and gene therapies that appear to restore cells to a more youthful state.