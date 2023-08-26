How We Age—and How Scientists Are Working to Turn Back the Clock

Nine Hallmarks of Aging

Here are some of the key biological changes identified by researchers that appear to happen with age Genomic instability: As DNA damage builds up over time, mutations accumulate in the genome Telomere attrition: Telomeres, protective structures at the ends of chromosomes, have been found to shorten Epigenetic alterations: Processes that regulate whether genes are turned on or off can change over time Loss of proteostasis: Machinery in cells that controls protein synthesis, maintenance and cleanup becomes impaired Deregulated nutrient-sensing: Sensors that cells use to regulate fuel sources such as glucose become less effective Mitochondrial dysfunction: Mitochondria, the power plants of cells, can become damaged and dysfunctional Cellular senescence: Cells that stop dividing but don’t die accumulate as people age Stem-cell exhaustion: Stem cells, which can develop into many cell types and serve as bodily repair systems, lose their regenerative power and other functions Altered intercellular communication: Cells can lose the ability to properly communicate with each other