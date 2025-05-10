How World War II became the hottest book craze…for kids
Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 10 May 2025, 03:15 PM IST
SummaryPublishers are racing to churn out more historical novels about bombings, spies and young resistance fighters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
An auditorium of eager kids in Washington, Okla., were on the edge of their seats a few weeks ago as author Jennifer A. Nielsen told them about Lidia Durr Zakrzewski, a teenager who joined the Polish resistance during World War II. She served as the real-life model for the young heroine in Nielsen’s 2024 novel “Uprising."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less