Idris Elba on 4 am workouts and his friendship with Taylor Swift
Lane Florsheim , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 09:00 PM IST
SummaryThe actor talks about skin care routines, playing the bad guy and his new docuseries, out now
Twenty-two years ago, the British actor Idris Elba landed the role that would change his life, playing drug kingpin Stringer Bell on HBO’s “The Wire." Elba, 51, used his first big paycheck from the show to buy a truck, which remains his most prized possession.
