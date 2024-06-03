Idris Elba on 4 am workouts and his friendship with Taylor Swift

In the intro of “Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color," you say that your grandfather was one of these soldiers. What about him made you want to dig deeper into the history?

I don’t know much about him. My mom doesn’t have a single picture of him. She was his lastborn—he had 10 children in West Africa after he left World War II. Instead of going back to Kansas City where he was from, he ended up in Ghana. Some of these soldiers, when they had the opportunity to go back to their homes, especially American soldiers, found that home wasn’t a home. They were faced with the racism and the tyranny of that time, and some of them ended up in different parts of the world. That’s why my granddad ended up in Africa.