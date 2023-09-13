Impulsive and self-destructive: Elon Musk as depicted in a new book

In Mr Isaacson’s view, Mr Musk is propelled by a conviction that humanity is hurtling towards calamity. Hence his superhuman work ethic (the man barely sleeps) and his tolerance for risk (he has endangered his fortune a number of times and often pushes his engineers to take calculated gambles). Hence, too, his habit of furiously reprimanding or even summarily firing employees whom he deems incompetent or insufficiently committed. Mr Isaacson describes times when Mr Musk has flown into what his confidants call “demon mode". Mr Musk, by his own assessment, suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. “He was not hard-wired to have empathy," writes Mr Isaacson.

