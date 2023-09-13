Impulsive and self-destructive: Elon Musk as depicted in a new book
- The billionaire has a lofty vision for humanity—and is unusually determined to see it through
Elon Musk. By Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster; 688 pages; $35 and £28
Judging by the umpteen biographies written about Elon Musk, the world’s richest man is also among its most intriguing. The latest, by Walter Isaacson—the author of a bestselling biography of Steve Jobs, a co-founder of Apple—was published on September 12th. It is undoubtedly the most intimate of the lot. Mr Musk let Mr Isaacson shadow him for two years and granted him access to his family and closest confidants. The result is an even-handed account of a flawed visionary.
It is hard to think of anyone who has wrought such astounding change in so many different fields of endeavour. Mr Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, has made it much cheaper to put things into space. His carmaker, Tesla, has accelerated the transition to electric vehicles. His Starlink communications satellites have made the internet accessible in remote places.
Yet Mr Musk is as widely loathed as he is admired, thanks to his pronouncements on politics, his crusade against the “woke mind virus" and his rocky stewardship of Twitter (which for some reason he has renamed “X"). Mr Isaacson describes a man with a lofty vision for humankind, but also one who is impulsive, pugnacious and self-destructive.
Born in 1971, Mr Musk had a tumultuous childhood in South Africa. He was brought up partly by a struggling single mother and partly by an abusive father (who would later father two children with a stepdaughter from his second marriage). Mr Musk was violently bullied at school. As a teenager, he saw a man stabbed through the head. He escaped into daydreams and science-fiction novels. As a young man he emigrated, first to Canada, then America.
Mr Musk made his first millions during the dotcom fever of the late 1990s, co-founding an online business directory and then an online bank that, after a merger, became PayPal. Then he set himself the modest goal of turning Homo sapiens into a “multi-planetary species" that could survive extinction on Earth.
In Mr Isaacson’s view, Mr Musk is propelled by a conviction that humanity is hurtling towards calamity. Hence his superhuman work ethic (the man barely sleeps) and his tolerance for risk (he has endangered his fortune a number of times and often pushes his engineers to take calculated gambles). Hence, too, his habit of furiously reprimanding or even summarily firing employees whom he deems incompetent or insufficiently committed. Mr Isaacson describes times when Mr Musk has flown into what his confidants call “demon mode". Mr Musk, by his own assessment, suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. “He was not hard-wired to have empathy," writes Mr Isaacson.
Mr Musk has great faith in his own wisdom. When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), it seems no one but he can be trusted to protect humans from malevolent machines, which is why he had Tesla’s engineers develop a humanoid robot, and why he launched his own AI company this year.
He is not afraid to get involved in geopolitics, either. Mr Isaacson recounts the tale of how, as The Economist reported in October, Mr Musk refused to let Starlink be used by Ukraine to attack Russian forces that were occupying Crimea, having decided that an assault on the peninsula might provoke a nuclear retaliation. (Ukraine attacked it later, triggering no such response.)
Mr Isaacson concedes that his subject sometimes behaves badly. His addiction to Twitter/X can goad him into unnecessary spats. He accused a rescue diver in Thailand of being a “pedo guy", provoking a defamation suit (which Mr Musk won). He declared he had “funding secured" to take Tesla private, when he did not. Investors who believed him lost money, and Mr Musk had to make a multimillion-dollar settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. As Mr Musk admits: “I’ve shot myself in the foot so often I ought to buy some Kevlar boots."
In recent years his tweets have lambasted left-wing positions on issues such as gender identity, and flirted with right-wing conspiracy theories about such things as covid-19. His rightward shift can be explained at least in part, Mr Isaacson says, by a falling-out between Mr Musk and his transgender daughter Jenna, whose radical socialist worldview led her to sever ties with her father.
Mr Musk’s belief that Twitter had become infected with wokery and was censoring alternative viewpoints was a major factor in his decision to buy the social-media site. Mr Isaacson also speculates that the deal gave Mr Musk, scarred by his childhood bullying, a chance to “own the playground".
The book sheds light on Mr Musk’s turbulent personal life, too. He has been married and divorced three times, twice from the same person; since 2016 he has had a string of complicated relationships. Mr Musk is “not bred for domestic tranquillity", reckons Mr Isaacson. Nonetheless, the book makes him out to be a dedicated father to his ten surviving children (he is an ardent believer in taking personal responsibility for perpetuating the human race).
Thus far, Mr Musk’s story has been one of determination, perseverance and world-changing originality. It may yet turn, however, into a cautionary tale of hubris and self-destruction. Whatever you think of Mr Musk, he is a man worth understanding—which makes this a book worth reading.
