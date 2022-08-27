In 12½ seconds, two of India’s high-rise apartment towers will become rubble
The apartment buildings, which fell foul of construction laws, represent the excesses of India’s once frothy real-estate market
The apartment buildings, which fell foul of construction laws, represent the excesses of India’s once frothy real-estate market
The two high-rise towers that arose on the outskirts of India’s capital a decade ago were meant to be the first homes for some of the country’s upwardly mobile middle class. On Sunday, they’ll be blown up into a pile of rubble in a matter of seconds, on the orders of the Supreme Court.
The two high-rise towers that arose on the outskirts of India’s capital a decade ago were meant to be the first homes for some of the country’s upwardly mobile middle class. On Sunday, they’ll be blown up into a pile of rubble in a matter of seconds, on the orders of the Supreme Court.
Scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the demolition will require 3.7 tons of explosives, and generate thousands of tons of debris, requiring nearby residents of the densely populated Noida suburb to leave their homes for the day.
Scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the demolition will require 3.7 tons of explosives, and generate thousands of tons of debris, requiring nearby residents of the densely populated Noida suburb to leave their homes for the day.
“This is going to be the largest building demolition in India," said Debi Prasanna Kanungo, a scientist with the government’s Central Building Research Institute, which is overseeing the event. Preparation has been going on for months, he said, to make sure “everything is done in a perfect manner."
Typically, tall buildings are taken apart level by level starting from the top, using small excavators and hand-held tools to minimize damage to nearby buildings.
“It takes a lot of time, it’s very costly and it’s dangerous because you have lots of people working at heights," said Joe Brinkmann, managing director of Jet Demolition (Pty) Ltd., a South African firm that is working with India’s Edifice Engineering, the company that is managing the demolition for Supertech Ltd., the midsize local developer that built the towers.
In this case, the demolition is taking a faster route, Mr. Brinkmann said.
Explosives have been placed in around 9,600 holes drilled into the columns of the towers, and these will be detonated sequentially with a gap of milliseconds, Mr. Brinkmann said. Both towers will collapse within 12½ seconds from the moment Mr. Brinkmann presses the button for the first explosion, he said.
If all the explosives were to be ignited simultaneously, Mr. Brinkmann said, the towers would fall straight down, which would pose greater risks for adjacent buildings, as well as a nearby gas pipeline. “We want these buildings to twist and to turn and to fall the way we want to," he said.
The demolition is a fresh reminder of the excesses of India’s real-estate industry. The buildings, which are taller than London’s Big Ben, were meant to have 40 stories. But construction was never completed as the developer became mired in court cases and they now stand 30 and 32 stories high, or more than 300 feet.
Market liberalization in the 2000s made it easier for developers to secure loans and foreign investment, while rising incomes meant more families were able to afford down payments. Developers raced to build new apartment complexes, especially in suburbs and towns outside megacities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.
But in many projects, builders used the money they collected from buyers to buy more land and launch new projects. In other cases, the developers failed to get government permits, or couldn’t find enough construction workers for their projects, leading to massive delays. As loans went bad, banks cut back on real-estate lending, while lower home sales due to a slowdown in the economy also hit developer cash flows. That created ghost towns of half-built apartments, and left home buyers in the lurch.
Though housing construction has picked up recently, it is nowhere near its peak. Last year, around 230,000 new residential units were launched in India’s eight major cities, down from 480,000 launches in 2010, according to Knight Frank, a real-estate consultant.
Supertech was one of the most aggressive developers in northern India, with plans to build thousands of apartments, as well as an 80-story skyscraper named Supernova, which would have been one of the country’s tallest buildings.
In 2004, Supertech got permission to start building a residential complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, named Emerald Court, which was initially supposed to comprise 14 towers, each 10 stories tall. Subsequently, Supertech revised its plans and in 2009 started construction on two additional buildings that would rise up to 40 stories.
Residents of Emerald Court went to court saying these two towers were too close to their buildings, and violated building-construction norms. After years of legal wrangling, the Supreme Court last year ordered the demolition of the buildings. Supertech went into bankruptcy this year. The company couldn’t be reached for comment.
While residents of Emerald Court are happy to have won the case, they are now worried about the potential damage to their homes and appliances from Sunday’s demolition.
Nupur Gupta, who lives less than 30 feet away from the demolition site, said that in recent months when mini test explosions were done on the towers, it felt like little earthquakes. She has purchased special insurance for one day to partially cover the cost of any damage, Ms. Gupta said.
She said her 3-year-old nephew doesn’t like to leave their home because he is scared a building will fall on him. “He is terrorized," she said.
To protect nearby buildings, the towers that are coming down will be covered with thick synthetic sheets to limit flying debris, said Uttkarsh Mehta, a partner at Edifice Engineering.
Environmental activists said the demolitions will also contribute to air pollution in Noida and nearby Delhi—both of which rank among the most polluted cities in the world—because of the huge amount of dust that will be generated.
The dust will be an issue not only on the day of demolition, but could be for weeks thereafter, every time debris is loaded onto trucks and transported to a waste-disposal site, said Vikrant Tongad, an environmental conservationist in Noida. “Given the air-pollution situation, this kind of demolition should not be done," he said.
Around 30,000 tons of debris will be generated, of which 5,000 tons will be absorbed in leveling the ground below the towers, according to Mr. Kanungo. That would leave 25,000 tons of debris, which will be transported to a facility in Noida that recycles construction and demolition waste. It will take around three months to remove the debris using trucks that will be covered to prevent spills and whose tires will be washed to reduce debris transfer, according to Mr. Mehta of Edifice Engineering.
Preparation to blow up the Supertech towers began almost six months ago, said Mr. Brinkmann of Jet Demolition. The first step was to strip out the building, removing the internal walls, the balconies and balustrades, leaving only the floors, columns and the beams, to minimize the debris that may fly about during the explosion.
“These buildings are very, very strong because they are in a seismically active zone," Mr. Brinkmann said, noting they are designed to resist a high-intensity earthquake.
“This means you have to use a lot more explosives to get the job done and you need to blast a lot more," he said. “It’s a massive effort."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.