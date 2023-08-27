In charts: How Indian companies fared on gender diversity in FY23

Earlier this month, the 123-year-old Murugappa group said it had reached an out-of-court settlement between Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan, the daughters of the group’s former chairperson M.V. Murugappan, and the rest of the family members. When Valli Arunachalam, a US-based nuclear scientist, accused her other family members of denying her a seat on the company’s board on account of her gender, she brought to the fore an uncomfortable yet thriving reality in India Inc: overwhelmingly male-dominated corporate boards. There have been gradual gains to bridge the disparity at the employee level as well as top echelons, some of it through regulatory intervention. Yet, pain points remain. For instance, male executive directors earned over 1.5 times what women did in FY23, primeinfobase.com data shows.