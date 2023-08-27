Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Specials / In charts: How Indian companies fared on gender diversity in FY23

In charts: How Indian companies fared on gender diversity in FY23

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:23 PM IST Nandita Venkatesan

  • Over 97% of the companies listed on the National Stock Exchange had at least one woman board member as of March 2023, but the actual share of women directors was just 19.5%, data from Primeinfobase.com showed

India's record of boardroom gender diversity remains poor. (Photo: Stockbyte)

Earlier this month, the 123-year-old Murugappa group said it had reached an out-of-court settlement between Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan, the daughters of the group’s former chairperson M.V. Murugappan, and the rest of the family members. When Valli Arunachalam, a US-based nuclear scientist, accused her other family members of denying her a seat on the company’s board on account of her gender, she brought to the fore an uncomfortable yet thriving reality in India Inc: overwhelmingly male-dominated corporate boards. There have been gradual gains to bridge the disparity at the employee level as well as top echelons, some of it through regulatory intervention. Yet, pain points remain. For instance, male executive directors earned over 1.5 times what women did in FY23, primeinfobase.com data shows.

Earlier this month, the 123-year-old Murugappa group said it had reached an out-of-court settlement between Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan, the daughters of the group’s former chairperson M.V. Murugappan, and the rest of the family members. When Valli Arunachalam, a US-based nuclear scientist, accused her other family members of denying her a seat on the company’s board on account of her gender, she brought to the fore an uncomfortable yet thriving reality in India Inc: overwhelmingly male-dominated corporate boards. There have been gradual gains to bridge the disparity at the employee level as well as top echelons, some of it through regulatory intervention. Yet, pain points remain. For instance, male executive directors earned over 1.5 times what women did in FY23, primeinfobase.com data shows.

Mixed intent

Over 97% of the companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had at least one woman board member as of March 2023. Women’s representation on boards has increased in the past decade due to new laws. But the actual number of women directors shows companies are not going beyond the token woman for legal compliance. Only a fifth (19.5%) of the 16,449 directors across listed companies were women.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Mixed intent

Over 97% of the companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had at least one woman board member as of March 2023. Women’s representation on boards has increased in the past decade due to new laws. But the actual number of women directors shows companies are not going beyond the token woman for legal compliance. Only a fifth (19.5%) of the 16,449 directors across listed companies were women.

Steep climb

Women executives graduating to board positions have a hard climb to the top rungs. At 10.1%, the share of women non-independent executive directors in India’s listed companies touched double digits for the first time in FY23. This is a rise from 7.9% in FY17. Moreover, the disparity in compensation is disturbingly stark. While male executive directors on an average raked in a cool 3.3 crore in FY23, women executives received 2 crore. The ratio has averaged 1.4:1 in the last six years.

Global scene

Globally, female representation in company boardrooms averaged 20% in 2021, according to Deloitte. France (43%), Norway (42%) and Italy (37%) led the pack, and South Africa was the only developing country in the top 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 06:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.