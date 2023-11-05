In charts: The sorry state of fundraising at India’s NGOs
Summary
- Just about 20 Indian nonprofits had incomes of over ₹100 crore in 2021-22, with foreign-origin NGOs getting a disproportionate share, and homegrown ones struggling to scale up with uncertain funding sources. A new analysis by Sattva Consulting throws light on the budgets of India’s topmost NGOs.
Later this month, SGBS Unnati Foundation, a Bengaluru-based nonprofit, is set to become the first to list on India’s newly-minted National Stock Exchange-backed Social Stock Exchange (SSE). The platform aims to provide India’s nonprofit sector an opportunity to raise funds on a recognized platform. While many of India’s nonprofits engage in critical development activities, their financial health doesn’t always inspire much confidence as raising funds remains a big challenge.