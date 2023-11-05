In charts: The sorry state of fundraising at India’s NGOs

However, the overall picture of funding doesn’t paint an encouraging picture. The total pool of capital procured by the set of NGOs in the study was somewhat stagnant over the three years when adjusted for inflation, pointing to a greater and urgent need for domestic funding to step up to fill up the vacuum. Finances also remain volatile. About 28% of the cohort saw an income change of over 50% on-year in 2021-22, while 15% saw a decrease of 10% or more. This uncertainty makes scaling up tough: while not all NGOs need to scale up, the ones that intend to for greater impact would do well with more reliable streams of funding.