In New Moon Race, Russian Crash Shows the Only U.S. Rival Is China

Still, as more nations invest in their own programs, there is symbolism in working together. India sparked an outpouring of national pride last month by becoming the fourth nation to achieve a controlled landing on the moon, and the first to do so in the south polar region. Hours before the landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who had signed the U.S. accords on a state visit to Washington in June—used a summit under the Brics grouping, which includes China and Russia, to float the idea of a Brics Space Exploration Consortium.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}