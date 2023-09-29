In North Carolina a jilted husband can sue his wife’s lover

The “heart-balm" torts are at the centre of a drama captivating the North Carolina capitol. On June 18th Scott Lassiter, an assistant school principal, sued Tim Moore, the speaker of the state House, for having an affair with his wife, who works in the state government. Mr Moore, the lawsuit says, “deprived [him] of Mrs Lassiter’s love, society, companionship and consortium and proximately caused [their] marital separation". Mr Lassiter is seeking at least $200,000 in damages. Mr Moore says it was his understanding that the Lassiters had already separated, which, if true, could get him off the hook. The speaker wants his colleagues in the state legislature to ban lawsuits of this sort.