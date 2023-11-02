In northern Europe, a backlash against English is under way
Summary
- Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway hope to restore the primacy of their languages at universities
CALL IT, AS the Danes do, a luksusproblem, a luxury problem. Many citizens of Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are fluent in English and often impress tourists with their command of the language. This aptitude has also prompted controversy, however, as universities have become excellent, international institutions offering courses taught mostly—or even entirely—in English.