In Paris, jogging is no longer a faux pas
Max Kutner , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Apr 2025, 06:33 PM IST
SummaryRunning in the French capital has finally become a popular sport and pastime, and brands are cashing in.
Springtime in Paris isn’t just cafe terraces coming to life, and cherry blossoms and magnolias turning the city pink. It now also means locals jogging beside the Seine River, on the gravely paths of the Tuileries and Luxembourg gardens and up and down the stairs and hills of Montmartre. At dusk, there are so many runners that it can look like an official race is happening.
