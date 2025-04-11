In Paris, jogging is no longer a faux pas

At the forefront of the Parisian running apparel scene is Paris-based Satisfy. The brand is known for gear that is highly technical but looks almost punk-rock, with shirts that resemble moth-eaten band tees. It was founded in 2015 and is now in approximately 100 stores in two dozen countries, exporting the French capital’s running aesthetic to places including Los Angeles and Tokyo. Satisfy is largely known for its “MothTech" shirts that contain holes for ventilation and are made from cotton, a material less common in running apparel these days. “Allowing our personalities to shine, our influences to shine, I think that’s the big secret sauce," said chief brand officer Daniel Groh. That comes at a price; tops go for $110 to $410 and shorts are $180 to $420.