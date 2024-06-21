In praise of bragging
SummarySome tips for celebrating your achievements without seeming like a jerk.
Most etiquette mavens give self-celebration a bad rap. Debrett’s—the British bible on good manners—calls boasting “a childish character trait." It counsels, instead, to “resort wherever possible to understatement." The 17th-century mathematician and philosopher Blaise Pascal similarly observed in his “Pensées": “If you want people to think well of you, do not speak well of yourself." Parents everywhere seem inclined to agree. I was certainly told quite a few times that “no one likes a showoff."