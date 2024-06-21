In praise of bragging

Our fears about looking obnoxiously arrogant if we toot our own horn seem to stem from an underestimation of human nature. What the research demonstrates over and over again is that people are often much kinder, more supportive and more accepting than we presume. So instead of talking constantly about schadenfreude—taking pleasure in someone else’s pain—perhaps it is time to celebrate mitfreude, the joy we feel in someone else’s pleasure.When we share our excitement with others, we are letting them know that we want them to be a part of our happiness. In this way, bragging can actually help us feel more connected to the people we care about and who care about us