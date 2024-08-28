In the quest for electric planes, hybrid may be the answer
Sean Captain , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Aug 2024, 09:16 PM IST
SummaryBatteries alone can’t get planes far enough for most flights. But airplane manufacturers are hoping a hybrid plane could be the best way to go.
The aviation industry is looking to make flying greener. One idea that’s picking up speed: hybrid airplanes.
