In the quest for electric planes, hybrid may be the answer

To give an idea of the limitations of battery power, the companies trying to make all-electric work generally limit their designs to smaller airplanes that travel fairly short distances. For one, there is electric-plane company Joby Aviation. Joby’s plane, which can take off and land vertically like a drone to get out of tight spaces, can handle four passengers up to about 100 miles. The company, along with rivals such as Archer Aviation, aims to launch electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) taxi services in several U.S. and international cities within about two years, with typical routes up to 50 miles.