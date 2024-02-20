India frees accused Chinese spy—a racing pigeon

NEW DELHI—The spy could have walked out of a John le Carré novel: he was small, innocuous, and blended easily into crowds.

But when Indian authorities nabbed him at a port last year, they were convinced he had committed a crime most fowl.

The perp wasn’t an intelligence spook or undercover diplomat—it was a pigeon.

“I was shocked and nervous," recalls Assistant Police Inspector Ravindra Patil. “The first thing that came to my mind was whether it was a Chinese spy pigeon?"

The avian affair began in May, when officers of India’s Central Industrial Security Force, which monitors government infrastructure projects, spotted the pigeon loitering around a Mumbai port where international ships dock.

Pigeons loiter—how else can they grab the remains of your lunch?—but something else was afoot here. An eagle-eyed officer noticed the bird had foreign writing on his feathers and plastic rings around his feet—and alerted the top brass.

In a time of greater attention on the shifting nature of espionage and ways nations monitor each other, antiterrorism and intelligence officials flocked to the scene. Patil, the assistant police inspector, says he received an urgent message from the control room: “Rush to check on the pigeon. It could be a spy."

Patil brought the bird to an animal hospital in Mumbai for a beak-to-feet inspection. Mug shots were taken, followed by X-rays for internal implants (none was found). The plastic rings were removed and sent off to a forensic science laboratory.

“They thought it could have secret messages or some spying things," recalls Dr. Mayur Dangar, manager of the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, which took custody of the bird—it was, by nature after all, a flight risk.

New Delhi has been on heightened alert for Chinese interference after a Himalayan clash in 2020 with its powerful neighbor left soldiers dead on both sides. Other countries also fear espionage attempts: The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon last year, setting off a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.

Bats, cats and rats

It wasn’t the first time national conversations around spy operations have taken a turn for the wild. The U.S. spent years developing “bat bombs," or bats strapped with bombs, to drop over cities in Japan during World War II (this never took flight).

During the Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency tried to train cats, implanted with listening devices, to spy on foreign officials. “Operation Acoustic Kitty" was abandoned after human handlers discovered what any cat owner knows—that felines don’t perform on command.

Gutted rats, on the other hand, were used successfully as dead-drop containers to pass notes and money onto agents (they were doused with herbal oil to discourage cats).

Spy agencies “are always looking for a new angle," says Dr. Andrew Hammond, curator and historian at the International Spy Museum in Washington. “It’s only natural that they think of animals."

Pigeons have served as stellar undercover agents for thousands of years, prized for their inconspicuousness and ability to find their way home. The Romans deployed the birds as messengers during war. The Greeks used them to deliver the results of the first-known Olympics in 776 B.C.

“Pigeons have a particular connection with espionage," says Gervase Phillips, principal lecturer in history at Manchester Metropolitan University. “It’s been a particularly useful spy."

So coveted are the birds, still, that China’s People’s Liberation Army announced plans in 2010 to train about 10,000 pigeons as a backup support system to ensure that communications stay functional even during a conflict, state media reported.

A bird in hand

To the trained eye of Dr. Dangar, the veterinarian, the bird in custody at the animal hospital was no stool pigeon. But he didn’t want to ruffle feathers—so the hospital staff housed the creature in a cage and fed him two squares a day.

Meanwhile, Assistant Police Inspector Patil sniffed for clues. He spoke to colleagues at several intelligence bureaus and consulted Chinese experts who said the winged writing was too faded to read. The forensic lab reported that one of the rings contained a microchip to track the pigeon’s location, while the other had an alphanumeric code—possibly code name—which read “776912 CTRPA 2023."

His detective work uncovered that racing pigeons from Taiwan and China are often tagged with rings containing serial numbers and location-tracking chips, and that Taiwanese pigeons usually race over the sea.

By August, Patil said he was confident: the pigeon was an innocent athlete that accidentally booked a passage to India.

“After all the forensic analysis and investigation, we reached a conclusion that it isn’t suspicious," he says.

‘A very, very serious case’

But back at the hospital, Dr. Dangar said the police never contacted him to free the bird, and that letters to the authorities pleading for its release went unanswered. (Patil disputes that account, saying police answered the missives and regularly checked in on the bird).

The animal rights group PETA India stepped in last month after the bird had served eight months in the slammer.

“It was a very, very serious case," says Meet Ashar, legal adviser for the group’s cruelty case division. PETA repeatedly called the local police and argued that they were violating the bird’s fundamental right to fly.

Even if the pigeon was a mole, Ashar argues, it shouldn’t have been punished as the fall guy. “Should the bird be relegated to captivity for so long because your owner, guardian, handler, planned to use the bird for his or her nefarious activities?" he says.

Late last month, the pigeon was freed onto the grounds of the animal hospital after the police gave the greenlight. No one tried to contact the pigeon’s handler in Taiwan or China. Everyone agreed that the pigeon was now an Indian citizen.

“The entire Indian sky now belongs to the pigeon," Patil says. “Hope it doesn’t miss its original home."

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com and Rajesh Roy at rajesh.roy@wsj.com