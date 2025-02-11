India has a caste system—for drivers
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 11 Feb 2025
SummaryLawyers, journalists and other members of the country’s educated class say their jobs entitle them to special treatment on the road; ‘Rich brats’
NEW DELHI : When Amrita Mishra passed the bar exam, she rushed out to pick up one of the biggest perks of being a lawyer in India: an “Advocate" sticker to slap on the window of her car.
