Paid conversations, safe spaces: How India is monetizing loneliness

For 25-year-old Siri Shyam, a Hyderabad-based user, that anonymity was crucial. She joined Frnd after the end of a long-term relationship that left her struggling with depression. Her family and friends did not know about her seven-year relationship, let alone the breakup. “I did not want to meet anyone or show my face,” she said. “I just wanted someone to listen without judgement.” Over time, she built a small circle she speaks to regularly, while also connecting with new users. “If I feel uncomfortable, I can leave,” she said. “That makes a big difference.”