Chennai: On a Saturday afternoon last August, 40-year-old Trisha Mukherjee stood outside a stranger’s apartment in Bengaluru’s Yemalur neighbourhood, wondering if she had made a mistake. Inside were 11 strangers she was about to meet. Would it be an awkward, embarrassing experience? The question had bounced around endlessly in her head through the hour-long auto ride from her home in Hulimavu. Finally, she rang the doorbell.
Paid conversations, safe spaces: How India is monetizing loneliness
SummaryIn an age when loneliness is becoming an epidemic, a handful of people are quietly coming up with remedies to help urban Indians feel less alone. They are curating social experiences designed to foster a sense of connection among strangers.
