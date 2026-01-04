Paid conversations, safe spaces: How India is monetizing loneliness

Mukherjee, a human resources professional with a women-centric non-profit, had spent much of her adult life in Delhi. When her banker husband relocated to Bengaluru in 2024, she moved with him, along with their 11-year-old son, her mother-in-law and their dog. Her employer offered her a work-from-home arrangement, allowing her to continue in a role she had grown into over nearly two decades. Professionally, things were stable. Socially, they were not.